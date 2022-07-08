North Wales politician backs campaigners fighting against a 20mph speed limit in Buckley

A north Wales Senedd Member has called on residents to voice their concerns about the Welsh Government’s plans to introduce a blanket 20mph speed limit across Welsh towns and villages.

Welsh Parliament will vote next Thursday on controversial plans to reduce the speed limit to 20mph on all residential roads.

Ministers have said making 20mph the default speed limit in residential areas across Wales will help to reduce accidents, and save lives.

As part of a Welsh Government pilot, 20mph speed limits came into force on Monday, 28 February, in Buckley, Drury, Burntwood, Alltami, New Brighton, Mynydd Isa, and Bryn Baal.

Since its introduction, there has been an outcry from local residents who collected thousands of signatures calling on the Welsh Government not to impose the 20mph speed limit.

They has also been anger over a lack of consultation around the 20mph speed limits despite Flintshire council stating an “extensive period of informal consultations with the local communities as well as the undertaking of the required statutory consultation.”

Following a meeting with residents from Buckley, Sam Rowlands MS is urging local residents to get in touch and share their concerns, he said:

“I met with local councillor Adie Drury and residents in Buckley, this morning who are extremely frustrated at the pilot scheme which has led to roads through the town having a 20mph speed limit instead of 30mph.

“They are quite rightly very concerned as they believe that pollution is increasing because cars have to drive in a lower gear and wait longer at traffic lights, there have also been more accidents and the cost of the scheme is thought to be in the region of £33 million across Wales which would be better spent on more teachers, doctors and nurses.

“The trial has certainly caused a lot of problems for people living in Buckley and I am angry on their behalf as there does appear to be a lack of public awareness around these changes.

“I do support letting councils put 20mph speed limits outside schools, hospitals and other areas where evidence shows it’s a benefit, but a blanket 20mph speed limit across urban roads in Wales is just not right.

“The Welsh Parliament is due to consider whether to reduce the default, urban speed limit from 30mph to 20mph on Tuesday July 14 and I am now urging people across North Wales and beyond to get in touch with their local MSs and let them know their views.”