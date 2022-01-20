North Wales Police mourn death of former Policewoman from Hawarden

The funeral took place on Tuesday, 18 January, of Mrs Kathleen Mary Murray (nee Elson) aged 85, who was until her death, the longest living former Policewoman in North Wales.

The widow of the late Inspector Leonard Murray, her collar number was PW 5, having joined the former Flintshire Constabulary in the late 1950’ s.

Policewomen had their own department and PW was the term that was used until it was replaced by WPC.

It was whilst Kath and Len were both serving in Rhyl as constables that Kath and Len met and fell in love.

During her service, Kath was known for her forthrightness and her professionalism.

Kath and Len were married in September 1961 and were blessed with two children.

Under the Police regulations of that era, this meant she had to resign from her role, but Kath committed herself to supporting Len as he moved stations and progressed through the ranks.

Kath passed away peacefully at home in Hawarden on the 17th. December 2021 four years after her husband Len.

North Wales Police has thanked Paul Davies, Vice Chairman of N.A.R.P.O. Flintshire branch for his help and information.