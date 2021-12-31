North Wales Police make 180 arrests during Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign

Anybody considering getting behind the wheel tonight whilst under the influence of drink and drugs should “know that we will be out waiting for them.”

That’s the warning from North Wales Police after over 180 arrests have been made since the start of the Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign on December 1st.

Between 1st and 29th December officers have made 109 drink drive and 72 drug drive arrests across the region.

Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall said: “It is disappointing that we continue to arrest people for drink and drug drive offences.”

“Despite our repeated messages people are still being reckless and risking their own lives and the lives of other road users by choosing to take to the roads whilst under the influence.”

“If you are heading out tonight please make sure you make arrangements how to get home safely.”

“Either book a taxi or arrange a lift with a relative or friend.”

“Alcohol and drugs impair many of the functions necessary for safe driving – reaction times and spatial awareness are affected significantly.”

“This may still be the case the morning after, depending on how much alcohol is consumed the night before and when you stopped drinking.”

“Not only do you risk your own life, but you could kill or seriously injure another person. It could also cost you your job, future career and education prospects, your driving licence and the freedom to travel to some countries.”

“Drink and drug driving destroys people’s lives and those of their families. Avoiding this happening is as simple as planning ahead, leaving the car at home, and using a taxi, public transport or designated driver to get home.”

“Teams will be on duty tonight and throughout the weekend ensuring your safety.”

“If you suspect someone is driving while unfit to do so, please report it immediately to police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing imminent danger) or phone it through anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”