Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 31st Dec 2021

Updated: Fri 31st Dec

North Wales Police make 180 arrests during Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Anybody considering getting behind the wheel tonight whilst under the influence of drink and drugs should “know that we will be out waiting for them.”

That’s the warning from North Wales Police after over 180 arrests have been made since the start of the Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign on December 1st.

Between 1st and 29th December officers have made 109 drink drive and 72 drug drive arrests across the region.

Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall said: “It is disappointing that we continue to arrest people for drink and drug drive offences.”

“Despite our repeated messages people are still being reckless and risking their own lives and the lives of other road users by choosing to take to the roads whilst under the influence.”

“If you are heading out tonight please make sure you make arrangements how to get home safely.”

“Either book a taxi or arrange a lift with a relative or friend.”

“Alcohol and drugs impair many of the functions necessary for safe driving – reaction times and spatial awareness are affected significantly.”

“This may still be the case the morning after, depending on how much alcohol is consumed the night before and when you stopped drinking.”

“Not only do you risk your own life, but you could kill or seriously injure another person. It could also cost you your job, future career and education prospects, your driving licence and the freedom to travel to some countries.”

“Drink and drug driving destroys people’s lives and those of their families. Avoiding this happening is as simple as planning ahead, leaving the car at home, and using a taxi, public transport or designated driver to get home.”

“Teams will be on duty tonight and throughout the weekend ensuring your safety.”

“If you suspect someone is driving while unfit to do so, please report it immediately to police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing imminent danger) or phone it through anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

A548 in Bagillt currently closed due to a fire at a recycling centre – residents asked to close windows and doors

News

Rail passengers asked to check before they travel as TfW updates emergency timetable from Monday

News

Health board: “Visit loved ones in North Wales hospitals only if it’s absolutely necessary” as COVID cases surge

News

Betsi Cadwaladr: Covid-19 vaccine uptake in North Wales ‘lower than we would like’ over last week

News

Call for Welsh Government to “mobilise army of ex teachers” to ease spring term Covid pressures

News

UPDATED: Hawarden warmest place in UK this morning at 15ºC – New Years Eve record broken

News

RSPCA reveals the animals it’s rescued from the strangest and most surprising situations of 2021

News

“You can’t hide, we will find you” Police drone guides dog unit to intercept suspects on the run in Buckley

News

New Pfizer pill approved in UK for people at high risk from Covid

News





Read 416,394 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn