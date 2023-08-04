North Wales Police launch missing person appeal
North Wales Police are asking “Have you seen Alfie, Louis, Byron and Lily-Mae?” who are missing.
The region’s force have issued the above image and say Alfie, Louis and Lily-Mae are from the Rhos on Sea area, Byron is from Llandudno.
They were last seen in the area of Llandudno Junction train station at approximately 8am on Thursday 3rd August (yesterday).
It is believed they may have travelled to the Blackpool area.
NWP have give the below clothing descriptions:
LOUIS:
GREY NORTH FACE JACKET
BLACK JOGGING BOTTOMS
BLACK AND WHITE NIKE TRAINERS
ALFIE:
BLACK COAT (ZAVETTI CANADA) WITH BROWN FUR HOOD
GREY JACKET
BLACK SHORTS
DARK GREY TRAINERS
BYRON:
NIKE AIR MAX BLACK HOODIE
BLACK JOGGING BOTTOMS
BLACK TRAINERS
LILLY-MAE:
DARK BLUE/BLACK COAT NIKE
DARK GRAY AND LIGHT GREY LEGGINGS (ZEBRA PATTERN)
GREY TRAINERS
Any sightings or information, please contact police via the live webchat online or on 101 quoting ref iTRACE 46208.
