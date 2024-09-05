North Wales Police Headquarters to host open day for 50th Anniversary

The doors to Police Headquarters in Colwyn Bay will open to the public once again later this month, offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at North Wales Police.

To commemorate the Force’s 50th anniversary, the public is invited to visit on Saturday, 14th September to learn about the work we do across the region, watch some of our teams in action, and receive the latest information to help keep you and your loved ones safe.

Visitors will have the chance to meet some of our police dogs, speak with local officers, and find out how they could join North Wales Police.

There will be opportunities to sit in a police car and on a police motorbike, meet the Underwater Search Team, see a helicopter land and meet the crew, visit the Training Department in the gymnasium, tour the Fallback Control Room to learn how 999 calls are handled, observe the Forensic Collision Investigation Team at work, meet the Drone Team and see the latest drone technology, and learn about the Fleet Department, which manages all the force vehicles.

Our Police Cadets will perform a drill, there will be arena displays from our Armed Alliance and police dogs, and some stars from S4C’s Y Llinell Las will be in attendance. The day will also feature public order displays, children’s activities, and food stalls.

A special exhibition in one of our conference rooms will mark the 50th anniversary with equipment, old uniforms, photographs, and stories from years past.

The free event will start at 10:30 am and run until 4 pm, and it is open to all ages.

The last Open Day was held in 2017, and Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman is looking forward to welcoming people to this year’s event. She said: “This year, we’re celebrating five decades of dedicated service to our communities, so the Open Day is a perfect way to commemorate this milestone.

“The key to successful policing is strong links and support from the community, and events such as this help to achieve that.

“The Open Day promises to be fun and enjoyable for visitors of all ages and gives us the opportunity to provide an insight into the work of the Force and to raise awareness of ongoing initiatives.

“I, along with the rest of the Chief Officer Team, am looking forward to welcoming you to Police Headquarters.”

A number of external exhibitors will also be present on the day, including other emergency services such as the RNLI, Coastguard, and Mountain Rescue Teams.