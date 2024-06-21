North Wales Police dedicate extra resources to combat domestic abuse during UEFA Euro 2024

With UEFA Euro 2024 now underway, North Wales Police say they are “dedicating extra resources to combat domestic abuse during the tournament and over the summer months”.

They said, “Our Operation Webb sees extra resources on shift to help deal with additional demand and officers will continue to take positive action against the perpetrators of domestic abuse”.

Research suggests that big football matches results in an increase in reports of domestic abuse, regardless of the result of the game.

They add, “Whilst Wales are not playing in this year’s competition, in North Wales there are still many football supporters who will be following the tournament closely.

“An additional two Detective Sergeants will be made available during key football matches to oversee the levels of domestic abuse that are being reported, and to speak with responding officers to give specialist support and investigative guidance. They will be supported by specialist domestic abuse teams and partner agencies to safeguard and support those who need it.

“The aim of this focused approach is to ensure a consistent detective led approach to all incidents, ensuring that officers give excellent service to victims and robust action is taken against perpetrators”.

Detective Inspector Tracey Llewellyn from the Force’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe at home, in work or when out in public. Domestic abuse in any form will not be tolerated. We will listen and we will pursue those who commit offences.

“Introducing dedicated officers over the summer period and during key football dates will ensure we have additional resources available to respond effectively to reports of domestic abuse incidents regardless of any competing demand across the Force in a professional and proactive way.

“Domestic abuse can affect anyone regardless of ethnicity, age, gender, sexuality or social background. If you are suffering from physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse, or are being threatened, intimidated or stalked by a current or previous partner or close family member, it’s likely you’re a victim of domestic abuse. You are not to blame for what’s happening. You are not alone.

“We are committed to supporting victims at all times, not just during sporting events. If you or someone you know is suffering abuse, or if you are worried, don’t wait. Contact the police or any of our support agencies and get the help and support you need.”

If you experience domestic abuse, or know someone who does, report it to the police or seek support from Live Fear Free on 0808 80 10 800.