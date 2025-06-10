Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 10th Jun 2025

North Wales Police Cyber Crime team warning over M&S survey scam email

North Wales Police Cyber Crime team has issued a warning about a scam email circulating that falsely claims recipients have been chosen to receive a Marks and Spencer afternoon tea hamper.

The email, which appears to come from M&S, congratulates the recipient and invites them to click a link to fill out a short survey. It claims this is required to claim the hamper.

However, police say the link leads to a fraudulent website designed to steal personal and financial information.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police Cyber Crime team said:

“We have been made aware of a fraudulent email that is circulating purporting to be from Marks and Spencer and claiming that the recipient can win an M&S Afternoon Tea Hamper if they fill in a quick survey.”

“Avoid clicking on the link. It will lead to a fraudulent website that will attempt to steal your personal and/or financial information.”

Residents are advised to forward any suspicious emails to: [email protected]

