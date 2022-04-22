North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s message on 29th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence’s death

Today, Friday 22 April is the fourth annual Stephen Lawrence Day, named for the black teenager who was killed in a racist attack on the same day in 1993.

North Wales’ Police and Crime Commissioner has said Stephen Lawrence Day is a “reminder to us all that from great pain and tragedy can come change that is important for everyone in our community.”

Stephen Lawrence was a black teenager who lived in Eltham in South London.

He was studying for his A-levels and wanted to be an architect when he was older.

He lived with his mum, dad, brother and sister.

Stephen was 18 when he was attacked and killed while waiting for a bus.

Stephen Lawrence Day was created by the Stephen Lawrence Foundation as a celebration of his life and legacy.

In a message to mark the day, Andy Dunbobbin, Police & Crime Commissioner for North Wales, said:

“Today, as we mark Stephen Lawrence Day and the 29 years since his tragic and shocking killing on April 22 1993, we remember Stephen’s life, death, legacy and the dignified campaigning work of his family and friends, which have all led to great change for the better right across our country.”

He said: “Stephen’s death was a watershed moment in relations between the Police and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities in the UK and the Macpherson Report, which followed in 1999, rightly shone a light on the institutional racism and inequalities that affect many of our fellow citizens.”

“Since then, much work has been done to try and improve policing, engagement and representation of different communities right across the UK.”

“But much remains to be done to ensure our institutions of law and order are as representative of today’s country as possible, and this a key priority of mine as Police and Crime Commissioner.”

The Commissioner said: “In North Wales, we have pledged to improve our Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community’s confidence in the police and to increase representation among our officers and staff.”

“April 22 stands as a reminder to us all that from great pain and tragedy can come change that is important for everyone in our community.”

“In policing, as in elsewhere in society, we should remember and build on this legacy in a positive way each and every day as we remember Stephen Lawrence.”