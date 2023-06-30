North Wales MS questions minister over actions to extend mobile phone coverage

North Wales Member of the Senedd (MS), Mark Isherwood, has voiced concerns about the lack of mobile coverage in certain areas of North Wales and has questioned the Welsh Government’s efforts to address this issue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During a recent session of the Welsh Parliament, the Economy Minister was asked about the government’s support for digital connectivity projects in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Isherwood referred to a meeting he had last year with Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited (DMSL), a company working to extend coverage in North Wales to at least 98% 4G coverage from one Mobile Network Operator. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He inquired about the Welsh Government’s engagement with the company and its efforts to improve mobile connectivity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the session, Mr Isherwood stated, “Last summer, I joined National Trust Cymru for both a visit to the Upper Conwy Catchment project and a meeting with Cwm Community Action Group, to discuss the lack of mobile coverage in Cwm Penmachno. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In a subsequent meeting with Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited (DMSL) and Cwm Community Action Group, we discussed the Shared Rural Network Programme.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“DMSL, I’m sure you’re aware, is a joint venture between the four UK Mobile Network Operators, or MNOs, to work for a disruption-free digital life for people across the UK. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Shared Rural Network, with £532 million from MNOs and £500 million from the UK Government, aims to extend coverage in North Wales to 83% 4G coverage from all MNOs, and 98% from at least one MNO, and, across Wales, to 80% from all MNOs, and 95% from at least one Mobile Network Operator.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Isherwood emphasised the importance of infrastructure in achieving connectivity and asked the Minister about their engagement with DMSL in this regard. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response, the Minister, Vaughan Gething MS, stated that he would consult with his officials to gather specific information on their engagement with the organisations mentioned by Mr Isherwood. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Improving mobile coverage and digital connectivity in North Wales remains a significant concern, and residents are eager to see progress in these areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government’s actions and engagement with organisations like DMSL play a crucial role in addressing these challenges and ensuring that communities have reliable access to mobile networks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The issue of mobile coverage will continue to be a topic of discussion and scrutiny as stakeholders work towards enhancing connectivity across the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The public can look forward to updates on the government’s efforts to improve mobile coverage and digital infrastructure in North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

