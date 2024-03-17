North Wales MS praises ‘life-saving’ CPR training that only takes 15 minutes

A North Wales MS has praised a “life-saving” CPR training course that only takes 15 minutes on a mobile phone

Llŷr Gruffydd, who represents the region in the Senedd, learned about the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) REvivR course as part of Heart Month.

CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

Each year over 30,000 people have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK, with less than one in ten surviving.

Giving CPR and using a defibrillator can more than double someone’s chance of survival.

BHF have developed REvivR, which is a free, interactive, online CPR training course.

In just 15 minutes, it teaches participants how to save a life. All they need is a cushion and a mobile phone.

Llŷr Gruffydd MS, of Plaid Cymru, said: “CPR is often the difference between life and death, which is why it’s fantastic that the British Heart Foundation has developed this life-saving course.

“It was a pleasure to meet their team at the Senedd and to learn about the important work they have been doing.

“The data clearly shows that giving CPR and using a defibrillator can more than double someone’s chance of survival if they have a cardiac arrest.

“Therefore, the more people who learn how to do it, the more lives can be potentially saved in the future.

“This course is free, and it only takes 15 minutes so its very easy for people to give it a go.”

To take the training course please visit: https://revivr.bhf.org.uk/