North Wales MS pays tribute to RSPCA on its 200th anniversary

A North Wales MS has paid tribute to the RSPCA on its 200th anniversary.

Llŷr Gruffydd, who represents the region in the Senedd, joined representatives from RSPCA Cymru to celebrate the landmark occasion.

The Plaid Cymru politician signed a big card wishing the animal welfare charity a happy 200th birthday.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) was formed by a small group in a London coffee shop in 1824, the world was a very different place for animals.

Since then it has grown to become the UK’s largest animal welfare charity and the oldest organisation of its kind in the world.

Over the last two centuries it has helped change over 400 laws – including those which protect animals in Wales.

Llŷr Gruffydd MS said: “It was a pleasure to welcome representatives from the RSPCA to the Senedd to celebrate their 200th anniversary.

“Over the last two centuries the charity has made an enormous contribution to the welfare of animals by campaigning to change laws, change industries and to change hearts and minds.

“The RSPCA turning 200 years old this year provides the perfect opportunity to reflect on how Wales has established itself as a world leader in animal welfare.

“Wales is a country of animal lovers, and I am proud of the contribution the Senedd has made to improve the lives of animals, as well as protecting the most vulnerable animals in our society from cruelty and neglect.

“The world is changing at an increasingly fast rate and the threats facing animals are continuing to mount, and it is incumbent on us as a society to rise to meet these challenges.”