North Wales MS calls for face coverings to be scrapped in places of worship

A North Wales Senedd Member is calling on the Welsh Government to reconsider its stance on the wearing of face coverings in places of worship.

Whilst restrictions on masks have been lifted in certain places, including pubs, restaurants and nightclubs, people attending churches, chapels and worship services are still required to wear them.

Clwyd West MS and Shadow Covid Recovery Minister Darren Millar is therefore urging the Welsh Government to address what he claimed amounted to “discrimination”.

He said: “It is absolutely ludicrous that face coverings are no longer required in hospitality settings, including nightclubs where people are in close proximity of each other, yet they remain a legal requirement in places of worship where, most of which have ample space for sufficient social distancing and excellent ventilation.

“Last month we saw hundreds of people in pubs watching the Euro matches and none of them were required to wear masks, yet in our churches and chapels across Wales we are still required to wear face coverings.

“People of faith feel let down by these double standards and want to have the opportunity to choose for themselves whether they should wear face masks when attending worship services.

“If people can cram into nightclubs and dance and drink for hours without a mask in Wales then people should be able to choose to attend churches, chapels and worship services and song without face coverings.

“I therefore urge the Welsh Government to address this unfairness and apparent discrimination.”