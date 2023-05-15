North Wales’ JVP Group to tackle manufacturing sectors ‘image problem’ in upcoming webinar
The manufacturing industry is grappling with a significant image problem, according to a quarter of its workers. Is this hampering the sector’s ability to attract the talent needed for its future?
North Wales based online job advertising company, JVP Group, has teamed up with Make UK to address this issue head-on.
They are hosting a free interactive online webinar on the 18th of May, aiming to provide employers with strategies to attract and retain talent within the manufacturing industry.
JVP Group recently conducted a poll asking employers about the manufacturing industry’s image among young people.
67% of respondents acknowledged the issue, suggesting that education could be the key to resolving it.
The webinar will feature specialist speaker Jamie Cater, an industry expert and Senior Policy Manager (Employment) at Make UK.
He will discuss the crucial role of educational initiatives in fostering a pipeline of new talent and explore what further actions are necessary.
Alan Townsend, Managing Director of JVP Group, will host the webinar.
He will share his insights on how the manufacturing sector can benefit from strategies successful in other business sectors to attract talent and bridge the skills gap.
“Whilst attracting people to a career in manufacturing is challenging, for many historic reasons, there are opportunities to leverage actions being taken across other business sectors to close the future skills gap,” Townsend explained.
Jamie Cater echoed this sentiment and emphasised the need for government support. “Manufacturing employers are keen for the government to demonstrate how its levelling up policy agenda will prioritise skills.
Recent Make UK research shows that a quarter of firms believe that better support for skills training should be the main focus of levelling up.”
The free interactive webinar, titled ‘The Challenge of Talent Attraction & Retention in Manufacturing’, promises to offer a wealth of insights and actionable strategies.
The free interactive webinar, titled 'The Challenge of Talent Attraction & Retention in Manufacturing', promises to offer a wealth of insights and actionable strategies.
