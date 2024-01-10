North Wales health board braces for next weeks 3 day junior doctors strike

The health board in North Wales is bracing for a significant disruption to services as junior doctors plan a three-day strike next week.

The industrial action, following an overwhelming vote by the Welsh junior doctors committee, is set to begin at 7 am on Monday, 15 January, and continue until 7 am on Thursday, 18 January 2024.

The decision for strike action was triggered by a below-inflation pay offer of 5%, which the committee deemed insufficient, especially considering the recommendations of the DDRB (the review body for Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration).

98% of voting junior doctors supported the strike, indicating widespread discontent with current pay conditions.

Over 3,000 doctors are expected to withdraw their labour from hospitals and GP surgeries across Wales, marking one of the most significant disruptions to NHS services in recent years.

Judith Paget, the head of the Welsh NHS, has said that non-emergency procedures will be cancelled during this period. She stated, "It will be very difficult for us to run services as normal."

In response to the impending strike, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board has issued a statement on its website, urging patients to be aware of the potential impacts on hospital services.

The board emphasised its ongoing efforts to plan for this period and promised to directly contact patients whose planned care appointments might be affected.

The timing of the strike coincides with an already challenging period for the NHS across the UK.

Health service pressures are particularly acute in Wales, where a "Business Continuity Incident" was declared at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Friday.

This emergency protocol, often invoked in response to unexpected disruptions, highlights the severe strain on healthcare resources.

Adele Gittoes, Interim Executive Director of Operations for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, commented on the situation, acknowledging the prolonged and unprecedented demands on services.

The hospital continues to face a high volume of patients, with efforts underway to alleviate pressures and improve patient experiences.

The public is advised to contact NHS 111 Wales for guidance on the most appropriate service for their healthcare needs, especially during this period of industrial action.

However, the Emergency Departments will remain open, prioritising patients based on clinical urgency.

Nevertheless, extended waiting times are expected, and the public is urged to seek alternative care options where possible.

