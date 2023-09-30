North Wales event to shine a light on hate crime
Understanding hate crime and vulnerability in North Wales’ will be the focus of a special event taking place in October.
It is being hosted by North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin alongside North Wales Police, the Wales Hate Support Centre at Victim Support and the North Wales Community Cohesion Teams.
The event, which will take place on Monday 16 October 3.30pm – 5.30pm, coincides with UK Hate Crime Awareness Week.
Organisers will explore vulnerability and hate crime within the communities of North Wales, look at how to reduce victimisation, and how people who experience hate crime can be supported.
In a packed and thought-provoking two-hour agenda, speakers will share insights from services working in North Wales – particularly with disabled people – and attendees will hear also from police officers working with young people in schools and those providing services to support isolated and vulnerable victims.
Speakers include North Wales PCC, Andy Dunbobbin; a SchoolBeat Officer from North Wales Police; Show Racism the Red Card; The Wales Hate Support Centre at Victim Support; and Community Cohesion Co-ordinators.
Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales commented: “Tackling and preventing hate crime is a key part of my pledge to support victims and communities in my Police and Crime Plan. Part of this mission is understanding hate crime and what it entails for victims.
“This is why events like the one we have planned are so important.
“They give a voice to the victim and enable us to learn more by reflecting on their lived experience.
“They also help us to improve our focus and understanding.
“Hate Crime Awareness Week is a national campaign and provides the perfect opportunity to put hate crime and vulnerability under the spotlight in our own region. I would urge anyone with an interest to sign up now and join us on the day.”
Tickets for this online event can be booked here: Understanding Hate Crime and Vulnerability in North Wales
