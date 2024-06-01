North Wales Crusaders’ takeover by Dubai firm

North Wales Crusaders are set for a new chapter after announcing an agreement with ELKALEH LLC, a Dubai-based group, to acquire a majority shareholding of the club.

The deal, subject to approval by the Rugby Football League (RFL), marks a significant milestone for the club.

The club’s board of directors accepted the offer in principle following extensive talks and has provided the RFL with the necessary documentation to initiate the legal process.

Jamie Elkaleh, owner of ELKALEH LLC, expressed his excitement about the acquisition: “We are incredibly proud to have agreed a deal to gain majority ownership of this wonderful club.”

“The beauty of North Wales Crusaders lies in its rich history, compelling story, and the passionate fans who form its heart.”

“My ambition is to elevate North Wales Crusaders by strengthening our connection with North Wales and implementing significant rebuilding efforts.”

“Incoming investment and sponsorship will fuel our push for success. Upon RFL approval, we will hold a fans forum and work to establish relationships with local and wider rugby communities.”

“It would be my honour to return North Wales Crusaders to the forefront of the game and the region, and I look forward to sharing my long-term ambitions with you.”

CEO of the Colwyn Bay-based team, Andy Moulsdale shared an open letter to supporters, highlighting the positive impact of the takeover.

He explained that the approach from Jamie Elkaleh came after the release of an appeal a few weeks ago, expressing interest in taking a majority share of the club and developing it across all areas.

Moulsdale assured supporters that detailed conversations and due diligence have ensured the club will be in safe hands.

He said: “Having been personally affected by the poor ownership prior to my tenure as CEO, I can assure you that detailed conversations have taken place in addition to appropriate due diligence undertaken to ensure that this great club shall be in very safe hands moving forward.”

He emphasised that while changes will occur, the regular faces, including himself, will remain in their roles under the new ownership structure.

He said: “Whilst more information and plans shall be made public following RFL approval of the deal, all that’s left for me to do is provide a warm welcome to Elkaleh LLC, and encourage the public of North Wales to get behind the club as we begin what’s set to be an exciting journey moving forward. This is a massive opportunity for the club and Welsh rugby league in general.”