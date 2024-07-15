North Flintshire Police report “staggering” 162 calls for service over weekend

Over the weekend, local police were inundated with a “staggering” 162 calls for service, 38 of which required immediate attention with officers responding using lights and sirens.

In a now customary daily update on social media, North Flintshire Police said the high volume of incidents included a range of domestic incidents, concerns for safety, and anti-social behaviour.

Among the weekend’s calls, 19 were domestic incidents, seven were concerns for safety, and 12 were related to anti-social behaviour.

Police also reported a couple of commercial burglaries, one of which was only an attempt.

Business owners, particularly those with large plant machinery or copper cabling on site, are being urged to remain vigilant.

The “We Don’t Buy Crime” team, who deal with crime prevention issues, plan to visit the victims to discuss site security and preventive measures.

PC Finnerty from North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team (NPT) said: “Unfortunately, when there’s 150+ incidents over the weekend, it’s hard to see the wood through the trees and pick out what the community needs to know about.”

“NPT will review every incident for their particular area before a morning briefing so we’re all informed.”

“There are currently nine P1s (priority 1) waiting to be dispatched to officers on duty today, and five P2s (priority 2). These will be closed for slow time investigation, so no immediate risk of harm.”

PC Finnerty said, “Around major football tournaments, we expect to see a rise in domestic violence—this has been studied and there are statistics available.”

“I’m happy to report that from kick-off to this morning, we did not have any domestic violence calls.”