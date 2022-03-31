Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 31st Mar 2022

Updated: Thu 31st Mar

North Flintshire Police investigating public order incident appeal for witnesses

Officers from North Flintshire Police team have appealed for witnesses following a public order incident. 

A man was arrested following the incident at the Stagg Inn in Bagillt last Friday, 25 March, at 11.30 pm, he has since been released on bail.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a Public Order incident which occurred at the Stagg Inn, Bagillt on Friday 25th March 2022 at around 23:30hrs. 1 Male in his 20’s was arrested and later released on bail.”

“If you can assist our investigation please call 101 and quote: 22000208391”

People can also use the online service: https://orlo.uk/wO72M or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 22000137696.”



