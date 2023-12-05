North Flintshire Police appeal for assistance locating wanted man
In a public appeal, North Flintshire Police are calling for assistance in locating 45-year-old Alec Selevester, who is currently wanted on recall to prison.
The police have reached out to the community for any information that could lead to his apprehension, emphasising the urgency of the situation.
Selevester is known to have strong links across Flintshire, particularly in the Holywell and Halkyn areas.
Officers believe that he may have travelled to Rhyl and Pensarn.
Police have provided a specific reference number, 23001199597, to be quoted when providing information.
They encourage anyone with sightings or information about Selevester’s whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.
Reports can be made via the police website here: https://orlo.uk/odffM or by calling the 101 non-emergency number.
