Nomads owner Gary Dewhurst says “there’s a lot of hard work ahead” as he takes back overall control of club

Connah’s Quay Nomads owner Gary Dewhurst is to take overall control of the club in a bid to “re-set objectives” following a “very challenging start to the season.”

Dewhurst had been looking for a buyer for the club but months of talks with interested parties have not led to a sale.

He will now take up the challenge of guiding the club back into contention for a European place providing “financial and strategic support.”

In a statement today Dewhurst said he had “made a decision to put my 100% shareholding in Connah’s Quay Nomads FC up for sale, after 13 years at the helm, to allow a new ambitious owner with fresh ideas and fresh capital to take the club forward.”

He said: “We engaged a leading firm of accountants in Manchester and a discreet sales process has taken place over the last three months.”

“Whilst we entered into detailed discussions with three interested parties, for a variety of reasons, we didn’t feel these parties were the right buyers to entrust the club’s future over the next generation.”

“During this period, not only have we lost the most successful manager in the club’s history, but we have also had a very challenging start to the season in terms of injuries and form and as of today stand nine points behind second place and a guaranteed European place.”

Dewhurst said: “There are nearly 70 more league points to play for so this gap is not unsurmountable – today is Day 1 of this new challenge and I love a challenge.”

“I will be stepping back into the club to take overall control, working with club CEO, Tom Houghton and First Team Head Coach Craig Harrison, to re-set objectives and to provide financial and strategic support.”

“Additionally, I am pleased to confirm that Dave Norman will be joining the club as our new Head of Recruitment to assist in the recruitment of new players to join our existing squad.”

“Dave brings a wealth of footballing experience to the table and will help drive the club forwards.”

“To repeat, this is Day 1, there’s a lot of hard work ahead.” He added.