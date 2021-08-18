No One Left Behind as Health Boards in Wales work to vaccinate all over-16s

Health Minister Eluned Morgan encourages everyone to take up their offer of a Covid vaccine, with confirmation that all 16 and 17 year olds in Wales will have received their offer of a Covid vaccine by the end of this week.

This follows recent guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on vaccinating over 16s.

Walk-in clinics are open throughout Wales, offering the opportunity for those to get the Covid jab at their convenience, and Health Boards in Wales are continuing to use every opportunity to vaccinate the population.

In North Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have used mobile pop-up clinics that regularly go to high footfall areas such as supermarket car parks at weekends and large industrial estates during the week to make it as easy as possible for people to get the vaccine.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“Our vaccination programme is world-leading, but we know that there are still some people who have yet to take up the offer of a vaccine. ”

“We are particularly keen to ensure that young people, including those over 16s who are now eligible for the vaccine, take up the offer so that they are at lower risk of the effects of coronavirus now that they are able to socialise more.”

“The vaccine is our best possible protection against coronavirus, and we want to ensure that there is No one left behind in getting their dose which is why it’s so important that we make it as easy and convenient for people to access a vaccine.”

“It’s not too late to get your vaccine. Please come forward to take up your offer or attend a walk-in clinic to help protect yourselves and your loved ones and to Keep Wales Safe.”