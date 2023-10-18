Nitrous oxide possession to be made illegal in three weeks

Possessing nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, will become illegal in three weeks, and recurrent offenders could face a prison sentence of up to two years.

The decision comes as a response to the escalating concerns over the misuse of the substance.

Those found guilty of repeatedly misusing the drug could face up to two years in prison, while dealers could face a staggering 14 years behind bars.

Nitrous oxide, a colourless gas known for its psychoactive effects, will now be categorised as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Although it was previously illegal to produce, supply, import, or export the gas for psychoactive purposes, the updated legislation will criminalise its possession unless for a legitimate reason.

Offenders could be slapped with an unlimited fine, a visible community punishment, or a caution that would be recorded on their criminal history.

More severe cases could see offenders imprisoned for up to two years. Moreover, the penalty for its supply or production will see a twofold increase, resulting in up to 14 years in prison.

Nitrous oxide does have legitimate applications, such as pain relief in medical environments and dentistry.

It's also utilised in various industries, from food packaging to being a propellant in whipped cream.

Hobbyists also use it in activities such as drag racing and model rocketry.

When consumed recreationally, it's inhaled, leading to feelings of relaxation, laughter, or light-headedness.

However, it can result in side effects like headaches or feelings of anxiety and paranoia. Excessive use can lead to fainting or even unconsciousness.

The decision to tighten regulations is rooted in the growing misuse of the gas.

Excessive consumption can lead to grave health issues, including neurological damage and even death, primarily due to oxygen deprivation.

The antisocial behaviour linked to its misuse, such as public gatherings and the littering of used canisters, has further fuelled concerns.

Recent statistics from 2020/21 indicate that nitrous oxide was the third most consumed drug among individuals aged 16 to 59 in England and Wales.

An ONS report estimated that approximately 230,000 young individuals inhaled this detrimental substance in the year ending June 2022.

However, it's crucial to highlight that the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) had advised against classifying nitrous oxide as a Class C drug, citing a lack of substantial evidence regarding health harms.

Despite this, the UK government has opted for a more encompassing approach, centring on the visible misuse and the detrimental effects on communities.

The Home Office has emphasised that while licenses for legitimate use won't be necessary, individuals might need to provide substantial evidence to justify their possession.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

