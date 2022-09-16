<
Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Sep 2022

Next, Clogau and The Entertainer amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Broughton Shopping Park’s Jobs Fair is returning on September 24, with hundreds of full and part-time retail and hospitality positions available.

The event is taking place outside the Boots store on the retail park between 10am and 2pm.

There will be representatives from a range of companies, those that have been confirmed so far include; Next, Clogau, The Entertainer, The Body Shop, Fragrance Shop, Boots, Hays Travel, The Card Factory and Tim Hortons.

Jobs from across the whole of Flintshire will also be advertised.

Other retailers are yet to confirm their attendance.

Bright Lights/The Launch Group will be at the Jobs Fair, they will have information about an exciting new employability programme coming to Broughton Retail Park.

Communities For Work Plus and Jobcentre Plus and will be on hand to provide advice to job seekers and support with applications.

Alan Barker, Centre Manager at Broughton, said: “In previous years, our Jobsfair has proved massively successful in finding hundreds of jobseekers positions at the centre.”

“The past few years have been difficult for so many people, so we’re so excited to be bringing some brilliant opportunities to those in the local community looking for a new role or challenge.”

For more information contact Communities for Work janiene.davies@flintshire.gov.uk or nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk on 07770 633453 or Paul Murphy at Jobcentre Plus paul.murphy6@dwp.gov.uk on 07748881647

Read Next

  • New traffic measures to increase safety near a Flintshire high school
  • Flintshire Citizens Advice issue scam alert over bogus text messages
  • Prince of Wales: why William inheriting the title from Charles has sparked a debate
  • Council planners finally approve Flintshire dairy farms popular milk vending machines

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    New traffic measures to increase safety near a Flintshire high school

    News

    Flintshire Citizens Advice issue scam alert over bogus text messages

    News

    Prince of Wales: why William inheriting the title from Charles has sparked a debate

    News

    Council planners finally approve Flintshire dairy farms popular milk vending machines

    News

    Cheshire Police recover drugs and cash following stop check on vehicle on M56

    News

    Buckley ‘eyesore’ could be converted into apartments if plans are given green light

    News

    Airbus: Wizz Air confirms plans to buy an additional A321neo aircraft

    News

    Cost-of-living crisis forcing people to skip meals and miss essential appointments, new data reveals

    News

    International football returns to Racecourse as North Wales hosts UEFA U19 EURO Qualifying Round tournament

    News




    Read 437,702 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn