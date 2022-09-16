Next, Clogau and The Entertainer amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair

Broughton Shopping Park’s Jobs Fair is returning on September 24, with hundreds of full and part-time retail and hospitality positions available.

The event is taking place outside the Boots store on the retail park between 10am and 2pm.

There will be representatives from a range of companies, those that have been confirmed so far include; Next, Clogau, The Entertainer, The Body Shop, Fragrance Shop, Boots, Hays Travel, The Card Factory and Tim Hortons.

Jobs from across the whole of Flintshire will also be advertised.

Other retailers are yet to confirm their attendance.

Bright Lights/The Launch Group will be at the Jobs Fair, they will have information about an exciting new employability programme coming to Broughton Retail Park.

Communities For Work Plus and Jobcentre Plus and will be on hand to provide advice to job seekers and support with applications.

Alan Barker, Centre Manager at Broughton, said: “In previous years, our Jobsfair has proved massively successful in finding hundreds of jobseekers positions at the centre.”

“The past few years have been difficult for so many people, so we’re so excited to be bringing some brilliant opportunities to those in the local community looking for a new role or challenge.”

For more information contact Communities for Work janiene.davies@flintshire.gov.uk or nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk on 07770 633453 or Paul Murphy at Jobcentre Plus paul.murphy6@dwp.gov.uk on 07748881647

