Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 2nd Jan 2022

News Years Eve saw 137th call out of 2021 for Flint Coastguard, the teams busiest ever year

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

News Years Eve saw the 137th call out of 2021 for Flint Coastguard’s volunteer rescue team, their busiest year since the team was formed.

The Coastguard team were called just after 11.40pm on Friday 31 December to Hawarden railway bridge to assist North Wales Police with the recovery of “items of interest” which were located on a wood station below the bridge.

Once the team were on the scene it was decided to call in more resources and equipment due to the inaccessible location of the items.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and a police drone unit were called to assist as was RNLI Flint Lifeboat.

The red and green lights of the drone could be seen above the area as clocks turned midnight and hundreds of fireworks were set off across Deeside.

The teams decided the safest option would be to redeploy all services during daylight hours and reassess.

All the teams along with NEWSAR, the Mold based search and rescue team were re-tasked at 7.30am on Saturday morning.

With a higher tide Flint lifeboat was able to recover the item and all teams were stood down.

Earlier on News Years Eve both Flint Coastguard and Flint RNLI were scrambled to reports of red distress flares around Connah’s Quay docks area.  

Two flared were seen by police officers somewhere between the docks and Flintshire Bridge. 

A “thorough search was conducted with nothing untoward found.” A spokesperson said.

Reflecting on 2021, Station Officer David Sutton and Deputy Station Officer Tristan Rochfort said: 

“This year has once again been our busiest year since the team was formed.”

“Our volunteers have answered the call on 137 occasions, with many hours spent on operational duties as well as training and some public relations events.”

“We would like to place on record our thanks and gratitude to all the volunteers at Flint for their commitment shown throughout the year.”

“A big thanks also goes to our families, as without their support, this job wouldn’t be possible. Thank you all!”

“This year we have worked with numerous Coastguard Rescue Teams, Coastguard Rescue helicopter 936, RNLI Stations, Police, Fire and Rescue and Ambulance services in both England and Wales.”

“This all supported by our colleagues at Holyhead MRCC who have co-ordinated every call we have attended.”

“Once again happy new year,but most importantly a safe new year to you all!”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Union calls on Welsh Government to ‘take immediate action’ to keep schools open when they return amid Omicron surge

News

Wales set to be star of the screen in 2022

News

Police launch investigation into Bagillt recycling unit fire on New Years Eve

News

Long-serving Flintshire based paramedic recognised in Queen’s New Year Honours List

News

A548 in Bagillt currently closed due to a fire at a recycling centre – residents asked to close windows and doors

News

Rail passengers asked to check before they travel as TfW updates emergency timetable from Monday

News

Health board: “Visit loved ones in North Wales hospitals only if it’s absolutely necessary” as COVID cases surge

News

North Wales Police make 180 arrests during Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign

News

Betsi Cadwaladr: Covid-19 vaccine uptake in North Wales ‘lower than we would like’ over last week

News





Read 397,037 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn