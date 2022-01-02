News Years Eve saw 137th call out of 2021 for Flint Coastguard, the teams busiest ever year

News Years Eve saw the 137th call out of 2021 for Flint Coastguard’s volunteer rescue team, their busiest year since the team was formed.

The Coastguard team were called just after 11.40pm on Friday 31 December to Hawarden railway bridge to assist North Wales Police with the recovery of “items of interest” which were located on a wood station below the bridge.

Once the team were on the scene it was decided to call in more resources and equipment due to the inaccessible location of the items.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and a police drone unit were called to assist as was RNLI Flint Lifeboat.

The red and green lights of the drone could be seen above the area as clocks turned midnight and hundreds of fireworks were set off across Deeside.

The teams decided the safest option would be to redeploy all services during daylight hours and reassess.

All the teams along with NEWSAR, the Mold based search and rescue team were re-tasked at 7.30am on Saturday morning.

With a higher tide Flint lifeboat was able to recover the item and all teams were stood down.

Earlier on News Years Eve both Flint Coastguard and Flint RNLI were scrambled to reports of red distress flares around Connah’s Quay docks area.

Two flared were seen by police officers somewhere between the docks and Flintshire Bridge.

A “thorough search was conducted with nothing untoward found.” A spokesperson said.

Reflecting on 2021, Station Officer David Sutton and Deputy Station Officer Tristan Rochfort said:

“This year has once again been our busiest year since the team was formed.”

“Our volunteers have answered the call on 137 occasions, with many hours spent on operational duties as well as training and some public relations events.”

“We would like to place on record our thanks and gratitude to all the volunteers at Flint for their commitment shown throughout the year.”

“A big thanks also goes to our families, as without their support, this job wouldn’t be possible. Thank you all!”

“This year we have worked with numerous Coastguard Rescue Teams, Coastguard Rescue helicopter 936, RNLI Stations, Police, Fire and Rescue and Ambulance services in both England and Wales.”

“This all supported by our colleagues at Holyhead MRCC who have co-ordinated every call we have attended.”

“Once again happy new year,but most importantly a safe new year to you all!”