New weekly nappy collection service set to be introduced in Flintshire

A new weekly nappy collection service is soon to be introduced in Flintshire after previously being placed on hold due to Covid-19.

Flintshire Council paused the roll out of the scheme in March last year when the pandemic broke out.

It is now proposed that the service will be launched at the start of November to reduce the amount of rubbish placed in black bins.

People who apply will provided with an orange box and plastic storage bag to put disposable nappies in.

The local authority said it was expecting up to 20 per cent of residents to apply.

In a report, a senior official said it was hoped it would result in a reduction in people requesting larger bins.

Katie Wilby, the council’s chief officer for streetscene and transportation, said: “Members have continued their support for the introduction of a disposable nappy collection service for those who request a service, which will complement the current medical waste collection service and assist with removing this waste stream from the black wheeled bin.

“The council has already been awarded £282,000 of funding by the Welsh Government to deliver this service, which has provided support for the purchase of a vehicle to deliver the service, appropriate containers and bags to provide to residents for storage, and also make any necessary depot improvements to bulk and store the waste prior to disposal.

“Communications for this new service will commence following approval and applications for the service will open from 1st October 2021, which is intended to allow sufficient time for assessment, distribution of the bags and containers, and setting up the collections.

“The service will be for households who use a large amount of nappies or incontinence products and find that they do not have enough space for these items in their black wheeled bin.

“Sanitary waste and infectious clinical waste will not be collected as part of this service, and alternative collections are available for the disposal of these waste streams.”

The proposals will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s environment and economy scrutiny committee on Tuesday, September 14.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Photo: bridgend.gov.uk