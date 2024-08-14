New report celebrates the positive impact of the cadet forces in Wales

A new report has shed light on the significant benefits that cadet forces bring to young people, adult volunteers, and broader society in Wales.

Conducted by academics from the University of Northampton and commissioned by The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales, the study highlights how involvement in cadet forces leads to increased social mobility, improved educational outcomes, and enhanced employability.

Professor Simon Denny, the lead author of the report, emphasised the advantages that young people gain through cadet forces.

“Young people that are or have been in the cadet forces for two years or more have developed attributes and gained skills, experiences, and qualifications that give them a clear advantage—an ‘edge’—over their non-cadet peers,” Prof Denny explained.

This advantage, according to the report, is particularly crucial for economically disadvantaged youth, providing them with opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.

The report also underlines the benefits for adult volunteers, who often find that the skills and qualifications they acquire through cadet forces lead to better career opportunities.

Despite these positive outcomes, the study highlights a concerning disparity in participation rates.

[Professor Simon Denny]

Currently, only 2.4% of secondary-school-age children in Wales are members of the cadet forces, compared to a UK-wide figure of 4.2%.

The report suggests that increasing this participation could further enhance the benefits experienced by Welsh youth.

One of the key recommendations from the report is the potential for expanding the range of vocational qualifications available to both cadets and volunteers.

The authors argue that with additional funding, more young people in Wales could gain these valuable qualifications, positioning the cadet forces as a vital component of the Welsh education system.

Professor Denny concluded by stressing the importance of the cadet forces to Wales:“The cadet forces in Wales provide outputs and outcomes that help achieve Welsh Government policy objectives in the areas of child poverty, education, preparation for employment, and health and wellbeing.”

“The cadet forces are important for their members, and to the nation of Wales.”

“It is vital that the contribution of the cadet forces to Wales is clearly articulated and understood by policy makers, educational leaders, and employers.”