Posted: Sun 1st Aug 2021

New Park and Ride facility aimed at easing congestion on Deeside Industrial Park opens on Monday

A new Park and Ride scheme designed to ease congestion on Deeside Industrial Park will open on Monday, August 2.

Around 275 parking spaces have been built on land off Shotwick Road on the edge of the Deeside Industrial Park close to the A494.

The Park and Ride facility is part of the ongoing development of the North East Wales METRO and is centred around enabling employees to travel to work by car before making their onward journey via a designated Shuttle Bus service around the Park.

Welsh Government money was used to help buy the site, which was formerly disused highways land.

“The provision of an accessible and secure facility for employees to park their vehicles will address the longstanding issues of indiscriminate parking whilst also improving highway safety and congestion.” Flintshire Council said.

Deeside Industrial Park employees will have the opportunity to purchase either an Annual Permit or a Day Ticket.

The option to purchase a day ticket “will also provide opportunities for many in the surrounding areas to utilise the car park as a ‘Park and Share’ facility for those individuals wishing to complete onward travel journeys further afield.”

“Given access to Deeside Industrial Park is the main purpose of this facility, the Park and Share provision will be provided for as long as spare capacity exists, with priority being given to employees on the Park.” A council spokesperson said.

Car parking charges are currently suspended within Flintshire so the facility will run free of charge “for an introductory period.”

“Once this period has ended, tickets will be priced at £48 for a yearly permit and £1 all day for the pay and display option.”

“Each permit and pay and display ticket purchased will allow the ticket holder to ride on the connecting Shuttle Bus into Zone 2 as well as a return journey back to the car park facility.” The council has said.

The connecting Shuttle Bus service will run on a fixed timetable

A council spokesperson said: “The facility will be free of charge for an introductory period and therefore, we would welcome your support in encouraging employees to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

Anyone who requires any additional information can make contact on the following email address: metro@Flintshire.gov.uk



