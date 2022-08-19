New figures show Wrexham Maelor hospital records worst monthly A&E performance in Wales

Listen to this article

Just over 33 per cent of people who attended the emergency department in Wrexham were seen within four hours in July, new figures have revealed.

The monthly publication of NHS performance statistics for Wales shows that of the 4,809 patients, 1,612 were seen within the target time.

This is a drop down from 45.4 per cent seen within four hours in June – when 4,690 people attended overall.

The above graph shows data since January 2018 to compare the overall total attendance and attendances where patients spend less than the target time in an emergency department.

The figures are the worst across North Wales and the whole of Wales for major emergency department stats, with Ysbyty Glan Clwyd at 47% and Ysbyty Gwynedd 56%.

For comparison across Wales; Bronglais General Hospital is 68%, Glangwili General Hospital 59%, Withybush Hospital 59%, Morriston Hospital 54%, Prince Charles Hospital 54%, Royal Glamorgan, 69% and Princess of Wales Hospital 55%, The Grange University Hospital 54%, and University Hospital of Wales 57%.

The most recent data locally shows 58.5 per cent of people were seen within eight hours and 73 per cent within 12 hours.

It shows the scale of the demand being faced by health staff across Wales caused by the coronavirus pandemic and worsening ailments and health for some in the population.

Yesterday Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board issued a plea for people to only visit the region’s emergency departments if necessary, urging people to contact 111 or their pharmacists for minor ailments.

The health board is seeing an unprecedented demand this month which is leading to long delays in patients being seen and a significant shortage in beds.

This is being caused by the sheer volume of people needing to be admitted and delays in discharging healthy patients.

The new stats also reveal the pressures being faced by the Welsh Ambulance Service, with 39,000 emergency calls made during July.

This is an average of 1,269 calls per day, an increase of 20 (1.6 per cent) calls on average per day than the previous month but 146 (10.3 per cent) fewer calls on average per day than the same month last year.

This was the fourteenth month in a row where on average there were more than 100 immediately life-threatening calls made each day and the highest on record since the change to call handling procedures in May 2019 which impacted on the comparability of the time series.

In July, 52.0% of emergency responses to immediately life threatening (red) calls arrived within 8 minutes. This was 1.2 percentage points higher than the previous month, but 5.8 percentage points lower than in July 2021.

The average (median) response time to immediately life-threatening ‘red’ calls was 7 minutes and 44 seconds.

However for amber calls the response time was just under 1 hour and 44 minutes.

The number of people waiting to start treatment has also continued to rise, with 732,000 on a patient pathway in June.

This is an increase from 722,147 in May.

The Welsh Government have said that “new management information suggests that in June 2022, when there were over 732,000 open patient pathways, there were around 576,000 individual patients on treatment waiting lists in Wales.”

However this still leaves more than half a million people in Wales waiting to start treatment.

Of those 400,961 have been waiting up to 26 weeks, 67,499 26 to 36 weeks and 263,781 over 36 weeks.

Commenting, Welsh Conservative and Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said: “It is incredibly dispiriting to see progress being made in other parts of the UK, but people in Wales are still suffering in a health system that is not working.

“This is because the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay adopted an attitude of complacency where they failed to plan for Covid recovery, leaving us in a position where patients and NHS staff are stuck playing catch-up.

“We’ve been saying for two years that we needed regional surgical hubs and rapid diagnostic centres to deal with this backlog, supported by our GP Access Plan launched in January but, as ever, Labour ignored sensible and workable calls.

“Labour need to get a grip on the NHS and stop breaking all the wrong records.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Almost 343,000 patient consultations were undertaken by the NHS in Wales in June across emergency department attendances, outpatient attendances and inpatient/daycase attendances.

“June also saw just over 88,000 patient pathways closed, a significant increase from the early stages of the pandemic and 4% higher than for the same month in 2021. The average waiting time for treatment also fell in the latest month, from 22.6 weeks to 21.6 weeks.

“Diagnostic services also saw people waiting less time to be seen than the previous month, with the average waiting time in June for diagnostic tests being 5.6 weeks, a decrease from 5.7 weeks in the previous month. With diagnostic services being one area benefiting from the £1bn invested in the post pandemic recovery. Those The number of pathways waiting longer than fourteen weeks for therapies also reduced in June.

“More cancer pathways were closed in June than the previous month following more patients being informed they did not have cancer. Performance also increased slightly against the 62 day target compared to May. Significant improvements have been seen in breast services over the last two months with new ways of working, including the introduction of weekend clinics and health boards supporting each other to see patients.

“There continues to be high demand for emergency care, with almost 92,000 attendances at Welsh emergency departments, and the highest level of demand on record for immediately life-threatening ambulance calls. Despite this, the majority of patients continue to receive timely access to the care they need with the average wait time for people to be seen shortening.

“We continue to invest in urgent and emergency care services. The Six Goals for Urgent and Emergency Care Programme, launched earlier this year is supported by a £25m annual budget, and we have recently announced an additional £3m to increase emergency ambulance capacity through the recruitment of between 100-150 additional frontline staff.

“Given the significant challenges the Welsh ambulance service has been experiencing, a national ambulance improvement plan has been agreed by NHS Wales chief executives to deliver a wide range of actions to support better management of 999 demand in the community, increased ambulance capacity, improved responsiveness to people with time sensitive complaints and ambulance patient handover.

” We have started to see improvement in ambulance patient handover performance in some areas, which will help to improve patient experience and outcomes, and free up ambulance capacity to respond to urgent calls in the community.”

We extracted the below data for the Maelor Hospital as below.

Date Total attendances Attendances where patients spend less than the target time in an emergency department

01/07/22 4809 1612

01/06/22 4690 2129

01/05/22 4885 2060

01/04/22 4593 1803

01/03/22 4818 2226

01/02/22 4157 1732

01/01/22 4324 2123

01/12/21 4316 1870

01/11/21 4580 2039

01/10/21 5006 2081

01/09/21 5208 2677

01/08/21 5091 2582

01/07/21 5524 2975

01/06/21 5734 3172

01/05/21 5590 3101

01/04/21 5225 3226

01/03/21 4764 2956

01/02/21 3847 2364

01/01/21 4005 2175

01/12/20 4146 2225

01/11/20 4143 2610

01/10/20 4464 2785

01/09/20 4806 3525

01/08/20 4428 3375

01/07/20 4747 3502

01/06/20 4436 3612

01/05/20 3941 3368

01/04/20 2854 2409

01/03/20 3978 2409

01/02/20 4870 1997

01/01/20 5006 2322

01/12/19 5199 2448

01/11/19 5147 2938

01/10/19 5198 2837

01/09/19 5150 2633

01/08/19 5374 2777

01/07/19 5688 3203

01/06/19 5227 2651

01/05/19 5448 2926

01/04/19 5210 2620

01/03/19 5308 2998

01/02/19 4910 2802

01/01/19 5459 2691

01/12/18 5078 2568

01/11/18 5126 2865

01/10/18 5397 2918

01/09/18 5032 2563

01/08/18 5190 2579

01/07/18 5630 3038

01/06/18 5550 3177

01/05/18 5646 3657

01/04/18 5158 3211

01/03/18 5196 2621

01/02/18 4884 2698

01/01/18 5139 3182

Read Next