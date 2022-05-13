New endometriosis nurses to help improve awareness and diagnosis in North Wales

Two specialist endometriosis nurses have been appointed to help improve services across North Wales for the chronic condition, which affects one in ten women.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb is found elsewhere in the body.

For some, this can cause severe symptoms, including painful periods and pelvic pain, and it could mean that people have difficulties getting pregnant.

It’s a long-term condition that can have a significant impact on a woman’s life and those assigned female at birth.

Clair Masters and Becky Jones have now taken up their roles and will spend time with patients and clinicians to improve services and work together to share best practice.

Clair, who has worked on Glan Clwyd Hospital’s Gynaecological Ward for the last three years, is now looking forward to shaping the service in North Wales.

She said: “This opportunity is a natural progression for me and I’m really looking forward to being part of developing this service.

“Our roles will allow us to help women emotionally and also provide support with the psychological issues that the condition brings with it.

“I want to become an advocate for women with this condition and be part of their support system.”

Becky, who has spent 20 years working on Bromfield Ward in Wrexham Maelor Hospital, is hoping to raise more awareness around the condition in her new role.

“I have spent around 20 years caring for women on the Gynaecological Ward in the Maelor and I wanted to remain in a patient facing role and this opportunity will also give me a chance to make a difference.

“I feel very passionately around driving more awareness of this condition, it needs to be highlighted much more and I’m looking forward to working with our primary care teams to provide more education on Endometriosis.

“Myself and Clair are very passionate about making a difference and making things better for our patients in North Wales.”

Each Health Board in Wales has now appointed specialist endometriosis nurses which are funded by a £1m per annum investment from the Welsh Government as part of winder plans to improve women’s health services.

Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, said: “Endometriosis affects one in ten women. It can cause serious pain and can seriously impact the quality of life for women affected by the condition.

“Our Women’s Health Implementation Group is progressing vital work to support women’s health and the appointment of a dedicated endometriosis nurse in each health board will help raise awareness, diagnosis and treatment of this serious condition across Wales.”