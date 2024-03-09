New Elizabeth Emblem to honour UK public workers who die in line of duty

Family members of police officers, firefighters and other public servants who have died in public service will be recognised by a new emblem.

The Elizabeth Emblem, which is conferred by His Majesty The King, is a national form of recognition awarded to the next of kin of police officers, firefighters, and many other public servants.

The award is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown.

It is inscribed with ‘For A Life Given In Service’, and will have the name of the person for whom it is in memoriam inscribed on the reverse of the Emblem. It will include a pin to allow the award to be worn on clothing by the next of kin of the deceased.

The Emblem recognises how the sacrifices made by public servants who have lost their lives as a result of their duty could be recognised within the honours system.

From today, next of kin of the deceased will be able to apply for the Emblem via gov.uk.

Nominations will be reviewed by the George Cross Committee and recommendations then made to His Majesty The King via the Prime Minister.

Recipients of The Elizabeth Emblem will receive their award from a senior representative such as a Chief Constable, Chief Fire Officer or His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said:

“We will not forget those who died in our service.

“The Elizabeth Emblem will bring the nation together to honour the dedication and commitment of these exceptional public servants who have given their lives in service of the United Kingdom.”

Policing Minister, Chris Philp said:

“We owe so much to our public servants who make sacrifices every day to keep us safe.

“The Elizabeth Emblem will recognise those who tragically lost their lives in public service and rightly enshrine them in our country’s history so that their sacrifices are never forgotten.”