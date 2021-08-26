New destinations moved to the UK green and red lists travel lists

New destinations will be moved to the UK government’s green and red lists, “as part of a safe and cautious reopening to international travel.”

From 4am on Monday 30 August, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland, and the Azores will be added to the green list, “as the risk that travel from these countries poses to public health in the UK is low.” The UK government has said.

Travellers from these destinations will not have to quarantine regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated, but will still need to take pre-departure and day 2 tests and complete a passenger locator form.

Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4am on Monday 30 August 2021, “reflecting the increased case rates in these countries and the higher risk that travel from these countries poses to UK public health.”

“The high rates combined with lower levels of published genomic surveillance in Thailand and Montenegro than other countries mean that an outbreak of a new variant or existing variants of concern (VOC) or variants under investigation (VUI) cannot be easily identified before it is imported and seeded across the UK.” The UK government said.

Passengers arriving in the UK from these red list destinations will need to isolate for 10 days in a managed quarantine facility and follow the necessary testing requirements.

In response to the changes, Wales’ health minister, Eluned Morgan said:

“I continue to call for caution against international travel for non-essential reasons this summer.”

“There remain clear public health risks posed by re-opening international travel and of importing cases and variants of concern from abroad including vaccine escape variants.”

“As Wales shares an open border with England, despite the fact that we are concerned about the risks related to travel, we believe that there is no practical way the Welsh Government can develop its own border health policy in isolation from the other nations of the UK.”

“I have therefore, in line with changes being made in the other UK nations, agreed to add Montenegro and Thailand to the red list and to add Denmark, Lithuania, Finland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the Azores, and Canada to the green list.”

“I continue to press the UK Government for reassurances that it will be maintaining consistent and robust surveillance – including pre-departure tests, PCR testing on day 2 and the genomic sequencing of results as one mitigation against importing vaccine escape variants.”