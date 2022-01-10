New course at Glyndwr University prepares students for new era in the performing arts industry

A revamped course at Wexham Glyndwr University will equip aspiring performers for the challenges and trends of the industry in the wake of COVID 19.

The BA (Hons) Performing Arts course at WGU has been tailored the needs of performers who are forging a career in an industry which has changed dramatically due to the pandemic.

Students will be equipped not only with the traditional skills essential for a successful career, but they will also learn how to use, create work and promote themselves on a digital platform.

Programme leader Elen Mai Nefydd said: “The arts is sector one of the industries that has been hit the hardest by COVID, with theatres and other entertainment venues closing down.

“As we continue to emerge from the grip of the pandemic, it is vital that students have all the tools they need to thrive professionally.”

A key example of this is the Auditioning, Self-Taping, Tik-Tok and Beyond module, which prepares students to create their own content and learn the basics of editing to maximise audience reach in what have become key platforms for performers, particularly after COVID19 hit live venues.

“We have seen during the pandemic how many actors have been using their phones as a platform to showcase their work, develop income streams and self-tape for auditions,” Elen Mai said.

“Having a digital presence has become a key part of any performer’s career and we want to give our students the skills to show their talents on digital platforms.”

Modules in the first year of the programme also provide an insight into the wide range of employment opportunities available to performing arts graduates. Students will hone their skills in theatre and corporate roleplay, while also developing their choreography and movement.

There is also a strong focus on voice-over for gaming, podcasts, radio, animation, audio books and advertising.

In the second year, students will concentrate on developing their creative skills, with modules on Soap Opera, Television Drama and Applied and Physical Performance, as well as exploring groundbreaking new performance trends and contemporary practice in theatre; from street theatre and site-specific performance to immersive and digital performance.

The final year focuses on developing independent and group creative and professional practice, with talks and seminars from lead professionals, as well as preparing a professional CV, headshots and showreels.

Senior Lecture in Theatre and Performance Dr. Rebecca Woodford-Smith said: “Through immersing students in a such variety of performing arts practices and their application, as well as academic skills, the new degree enables students to focus on developing as an independent emerging practitioner who has the key skills to apply to the industry and other industries, as well as postgraduate study.”

The course maintains the strong links that the university has cultivated with Rondo Media, Theatr Clwyd, Wrexham Youth Services, community groups and public sector organisations such as the NHS and North Wales Fire Service. As a result, students will benefit from a variety of work experience options.

“I think this new degree develops on key elements and offer more opportunities to students than ever before,” Elen Mai added.

“There’s a clear focus at each level, with the emphasis more than ever on preparing the students for work.”

To learn more about studying the BA (Hons) Performing Arts degree at Wrexham Glyndwr University, visit: https://glyndwr.ac.uk/courses/undergraduate-courses/performing-arts/