New campaign launched to ‘cultivate the relationship’ between racegoers and businesses within Chester city centre

The new campaign will ‘cultivate the relationship’ between racegoers and businesses within Chester city centre has been launched.

The aim of the campaign is to promote ‘positive behaviour’ by managing the racegoer journey through the city to minimise potential negative impacts to the high street.

The racecourse attracts over 300,000 visitors annually and generates more than £50 million of expenditure a year in the local economy.

But it’s the “less positive behaviours” of racegoers in the city that are often remembered more, says Carl Critchlow, Chester Business Improvement District (BID) Manager.

Carl said: “Chester Races is a fundamental part of our city’s identity with a heritage we are rightly proud of.”

“It brings in thousands of visitors to Chester each year which is vital for our visitor economy.”

“Working with the racecourse we aim to make sure our city businesses and residents have a positive race day experience.”

He said: “As ever with large gatherings, some of the less positive behaviours are often remembered more, so we will reinforce messages to encourage responsible behaviour, and seek to strengthen the relationships between city and racecourse.”

The new ‘Chester loves racegoers’ media campaign launched by Chester Racecourse and Chester BID seeks to remind racegoers of the positive impacts they can have on the city centre.

The messaging will include “behaviour expectations”, and the campaign will feature across social media, pre-race day communications and on outdoor advertising sites, including a billboard at Chester Railway Station.

In addition, Chester Racecourse are increasing the number of “welcome ushers” on the streets of the city on race days from the racecourse up to Watergate Street, placed to guide pedestrian traffic and assist with queries from businesses and residents.

Cleaning will also be conducted on the city streets post-races, including jet washing outside the racecourse including Nuns Road and Watergate Street.

To add some of the May Festival flavour to the city centre, there will be pink floral displays and window vinyls dotted across empty shop units, for Instagram selfie moments as well as photo frames situated on city centre benches.

Louise Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Chester Racecourse said: “As racing returns to Chester in the coming weeks we will see the return of thousands of racegoers and visitors to the city.”

“This brings with it numerous benefits, boosting the visitor economy and showcasing the city to a worldwide audience.”

“However, we do acknowledge that large gatherings can result in less positive behaviour.”

“We are working closely with Chester BID to encourage racegoers to respect the city, residents and businesses.”

“This is not just about a media campaign but tangible action that city partners will benefit from on race days; increased stewarding, more street cleaning and additional CCTV throughout the city.”

“We are confident that the campaign and additional clean up activity will help to achieve the positive benefits for Chester and minimise the negative.”