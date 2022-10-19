New Boundary Commission plans see Flint and Bagillt added to Alyn & Deeside Parliamentary constituency

Fresh plans for Westminster constituency boundaries have been revealed today which could see significant changes with Flint and Bagillt wards now added the Alyn and Deeside seat.

Initial plans were first revealed last year, they showed the number of Welsh seats in the House of Commons will still be cut from 40 to 32.

Following an eight-week consultation, the Boundary Commission for Wales has now published revised proposals for the new map of Parliamentary constituencies which will come into force at the next ordinary general election.

Alyn and Deeside

Original proposals included the addition of two Wrexham wards, Brymbo and Minera – forming part of the existing Clwyd South constituency – and the Argoed, Leeswood and New Brighton electoral wards from the current Delyn constituency added to Alyn and Deeside.

However plans published today show Brymbo and Minera placed back in a proposed Wrexham constituency.

They also show that the current Delyn wards of Flint and Bagillt [Bagillt East, Bagillt West, Flint Castle, Flint Coleshill, Flint Oakenholt and Flint Trelawny wards] moved to Alyn and Deeside, a seat currently held by Labour MP Mark Tami.

The Commission said it received a number of representations, including from the MPs for Wrexham and Clwyd South, that stated that “the electoral wards of Brymbo and Minera share local ties and community links with Wrexham, rather than with Alyn and Deeside.”

“These representations argued that these wards should not be included in this proposed constituency and should remain within a Wrexham constituency.” The Commission said.

A number of those responding to the original consultation also stated that the areas of Bagillt and Flint should be returned to a proposed Alyn and Deeside constituency, stating that these areas had more in common with the Alyn and Deeside constituency than they do with the areas included in Delyn.

“A significant number of the representations received argued that the make-up of the proposed constituencies in North Wales should be designed with consideration for the different cultures of areas, such as urban, industrial, rural and coastal.” The Commission said.

There was also a consensus amongst the political parties that the electoral wards of Brymbo and Minera should be returned to a proposed Wrexham constituency.