New bakery plans submitted for Broughton Retail Park

A planning application has been submitted to Flintshire County Council to transform a travel agent shop at Broughton Retail Park into a bakery.

The proposal, put forward by Broughton Unit Trust, aims to convert Unit 3A1, currently occupied by TUI Travel Agents, from Class A1 (retail) use to a combination of Class A1 and A3 (food and drink) uses.

The proposed development entails minor external alterations to the 3,700 sq ft unit, including a new glazed shopfront and sliding doors. The name of the proposed occupier has not been revealed.

The application emphasises that the proposal will not increase the unit’s floorspace but will enhance its ‘functionality and appeal.’

The planning statement highlights that around 30% of the floorspace at Broughton Shopping Centre is dedicated to convenience retailers, anchored by major stores like Tesco Extra, M&S Foodhall, and Aldi.

It goes on to state: “The proposed development involves the re-use of an existing retail unit in an established Shopping Park and in a location recognised as benefitting from good public transport services and excellent road links.”

“The proposal to allow reoccupation of this unit would also help support existing businesses in the vicinity, facilitate further investment, development, and potentially associated job opportunities in the area.”

“The proposed use will largely serve existing visitors and workers at the site who want to have something convenient and quick to eat. Although the proposal is for a change from Class A1 use to mixed Class A1/A3 use, there will not be an adverse impact on the current proportion of Class A1 offer within Broughton Shopping Centre.”

“Moreover, the proposals will improve the vitality, viability, and vibrancy of the shopping area by enhancing the wider shopping experience of the Centre.”

According to other planning documents, it appears TUI is relocating to a smaller 1,430 sq ft unit on the retail park previously occupied by The Body Shop.

The application to convert the TUI shop into a bakery is currently in a consultation phase, and a determination date for the plans is expected towards the end of September.