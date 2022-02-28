Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Feb 2022

New 20mph speed limits have gone live today in parts of Flintshire

New 20mph speed limits have gone live today,  Monday, 28 February, in some residential areas of Flintshire.

Flintshire has been picked as one of eight Welsh Government scheme pilot areas where a reduction from 30mph to 20mph will be introduced on some residential roads.

The new 20mph speed limit is in operation in Buckley, Drury, Burntwood, Alltami, New Brighton, Mynydd Isa, and Bryn Baal.

The move follows an “extensive period of informal consultations with the local communities as well as the undertaking of the required statutory consultation.” Flintshire council has said.

Flintshire council has said: “The implementation of 20mph speed limits will greatly improve road safety within residential areas as well as encouraging the uptake of Active modes of travel which will complement the Councils aspiration for a low carbon integrated sustainable transport network across the County.”

Welsh government ministers want to introduce a national default 20mph speed limit for residential restricted roads in Wales by August 2023.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Councillor Glyn Banks, said lower speed limits are also the key to healthier streets.

“It’s a fact that, with any collision, the higher the speed, the higher the risk of a serious injury or fatality, especially when children or vulnerable road users are involved, so lowering the speed limits is key to safer and healthier roads.

“This latest initiative is key to the development of Flintshire’s Active Travel network which aims to improve walking and cycling infrastructure across the County over the next 15 years.”

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters said:

“Making 20mph the default speed limit on busy pedestrian streets and in residential areas across Wales will help to reduce accidents, and save lives.

“Buckley is the latest in a number of schemes we are rolling out across Wales to make our streets and communities a safer and more welcoming place for cyclists and pedestrians and at the same time reduce our environmental impact.”



