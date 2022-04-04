New £100,000 scheme launches to recognise crime-fighting projects across North Wales

A new £100,000 scheme to invest in projects dealing with the root causes of crime across North Wales has been launched today.

The Innovate to Grow Fund has been set up by North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin.

Projects and organisations in the regions that offer new and innovative ideas of preventing and tackling wrongdoing are being encouraged to apply for a share of the fund.

The aim is for the initiative to complement the priorities within the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, as well as his Community Oriented Police Service (COPS) approach to serve all communities across North Wales.

Examples of initiatives that could be eligible for support under the scheme include those covering youth services, early intervention, and adverse childhood experiences; drug, alcohol and substance misuse services; and organisations working to combat domestic abuse, sexual violence, and violence against women and girls.

Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales commented: “I am hugely excited to launch the new Innovate to Grow initiative, which I believe will help to develop some of the most exciting, innovative and rewarding projects to tackle crime that are underway in the region.”

“My Police and Crime Plan commits to delivering safer neighbourhoods in North Wales, to supporting victims and communities, and to ensuring a fair and effective criminal justice system for all.”

“A key way of meeting these ambitions is by investing in the community-level projects across North Wales which are thinking and acting in new and innovative ways to stop crime where it starts.”

“I’d encourage any organisation that thinks they fit the criteria to get in touch and apply, so that they can act with us to build on their good work and deliver the safer and more secure neighbourhoods we all wish to see.”

Mr Dunbobbin has allocated £100,000 to the new scheme to support projects for up to one year, with the main focus being on innovation.

A maximum of £5,000 will be available for each project; however, should the project be delivered across two or more counties, a maximum of £10,000 will be offered.

To be eligible for funding, applicants must be not-for-profit and must complete a business plan.

The plan must align to one of the Commissioner’s policing priorities.

All organisations also need to ensure they have a Welsh Language, Equal Opportunities and Social Value policy in place and show how they will be integrating these areas into the delivery of the project.