Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 4th Apr 2022

New £100,000 scheme launches to recognise crime-fighting projects across North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A new £100,000 scheme to invest in projects dealing with the root causes of crime across North Wales has been launched today.

The Innovate to Grow Fund has been set up by North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin.

Projects and organisations in the regions that offer new and innovative ideas of preventing and tackling wrongdoing are being encouraged to apply for a share of the fund.

The aim is for the initiative to complement the priorities within the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, as well as his Community Oriented Police Service (COPS) approach to serve all communities across North Wales.

Examples of initiatives that could be eligible for support under the scheme include those covering youth services, early intervention, and adverse childhood experiences; drug, alcohol and substance misuse services; and organisations working to combat domestic abuse, sexual violence, and violence against women and girls.

Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales commented: “I am hugely excited to launch the new Innovate to Grow initiative, which I believe will help to develop some of the most exciting, innovative and rewarding projects to tackle crime that are underway in the region.”

“My Police and Crime Plan commits to delivering safer neighbourhoods in North Wales, to supporting victims and communities, and to ensuring a fair and effective criminal justice system for all.”

“A key way of meeting these ambitions is by investing in the community-level projects across North Wales which are thinking and acting in new and innovative ways to stop crime where it starts.”

“I’d encourage any organisation that thinks they fit the criteria to get in touch and apply, so that they can act with us to build on their good work and deliver the safer and more secure neighbourhoods we all wish to see.”

Mr Dunbobbin has allocated £100,000 to the new scheme to support projects for up to one year, with the main focus being on innovation.

A maximum of £5,000 will be available for each project; however, should the project be delivered across two or more counties, a maximum of £10,000 will be offered.

To be eligible for funding, applicants must be not-for-profit and must complete a business plan.

The plan must align to one of the Commissioner’s policing priorities.

All organisations also need to ensure they have a Welsh Language, Equal Opportunities and Social Value policy in place and show how they will be integrating these areas into the delivery of the project.

  • For further information on the Innovate to Grow Fund and how to apply, visit our website



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Two arrested following reports of ‘suspicious’ activity in Connah’s Quay

News

Landmark rule makes manufacturers responsible for waste created by their products

News

Police continuing to appeal for information to trace missing 18-year-old in Chester

News

Ukraine: Flintshire artist raising money for charity after child refugee images left her heartbroken

News

FAW Youth Cup Final: “We are the underdogs – but we’ll go for it from the off” says Flint coach

News

Wildlife injured and killed by litter as RSPCA receive hundreds of reports in Wales

News

North Wales health board to make £105m of savings in next three years

News

Backing for North Wales PCC’s hunting review following criticism by pro-hunt group

News

Wales World Cup draw – Group B and dates for games

News





Read 384,701 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn