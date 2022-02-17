Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Feb 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Feb

Nearly 4 in 5 young people in Wales waiting over a month for first mental health appointment

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There are calls for the Welsh Government to urgently step-up mental health service provision for young people.

Waiting times for mental health services reach a record high according to Plaid Cymru.

In figures released on Wednesday by the Welsh Government, 78% of patients referred to the Specialist Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services are left waiting for over four weeks for their first appointment.

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for health and care, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, has said this demonstrates the importance of early intervention as well as stepping up the provision for the specialist service.

Mr ap Iorwerth says: “Waiting times for mental health services for young people are now the worst on record. These are young people who have been deemed to require urgent, specialist treatment, and yet they’re being made to wait over a month to even be seen.

 “The Welsh Government clearly needs to increase provision of CAMHS services, but it also must allow young people to access support earlier, before they reach the point where they require this specialist care.

 “We must have robust provision in place so that patients can receive the best possible treatment at the earliest opportunity, before their situation worsens, as we have seen all too often.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

National initiative launches on the future of the Welsh natural environment

News

Funding support for school uniforms and sports kit extended to cover all year groups

News

Chester Zoo launches new educational activities this half term

News

UK storms – RNLI encouraging extreme caution as ‘coastlines could become dangerous’

News

Young people warned ‘railway isn’t a playground’ ahead of half-term in Wales

News

Energy company issues power cut safety advice during Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice

News

Welsh Government set to publish transition plan for living with coronavirus

News

Health minister issues ‘clear warning’ for Betsi Cadwaladr to improve vascular services

News

Wrexham Glyndwr Graphic Design students’ thanked for role in award-winning exhibition

News





Read 394,257 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn