Posted: Mon 13th Sep 2021

Updated: Mon 13th Sep

Nearly 18 months after the pandemic forced its closure – Deeside Leisure Centre Gym and Spa has reopened today

542 days after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the phased reopening of Deeside Leisure Centre has begun.

The Gym and Spa have opened the doors this morning for the first time since the pandemic forced the closure of the leisure centre in March 2020.

During the closure, the building was converted into a field hospital, providing additional beds to help meet demand during the pandemic.

It has since played a pivotal role in delivering the hugely successful vaccine programme across the region.

Aura Wales, which manages the facility, says it has “invested significantly in new state of the art functional training equipment, a 15 metre track and the latest bike technology.”

Deeside Gym’s fitness provision is “even more dynamic and cutting edge” with the creation of functional training zones and an extended studio cycling offer, Aura said.

The contract to bring Deeside Leisure Centre back to its original purpose began in July.

The initial reopening phase has seen the ground floor reception, foyer, first floor and second floor, together with access to the outdoor 3G pitches completed.

Other facilities, including the Sports Hall and Skate Park, are scheduled to return later in autumn.

An Aura spokesperson said: “The whole Aura team is delighted to have the Gym and Spa reopen at Deeside Leisure Centre, and so excited to be welcoming customers back”

“We have already had some lovely feedback from customers about our new, fresh look gym – it’s amazing to see the Gym and Spa busy and buzzing with people using the facility again.”

“We would like to thank all our wonderful members, and the community as a whole, for their continued support.”

The focus of the second phase of the reopening will be the ice rink.

Work for its return will commence once the mass vaccination programme ends at the leisure centre around March next year.

 

 



