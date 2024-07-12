Natural Resources Wales: Environmental cleanup removes derelict boats from Dee Estuary

A number of derelict boats have been cleared from the Dee Estuary as part of an effort by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) officers to remove potentially hazardous materials from the environment.

The clean-up is a crucial part of NRW’s Marine Litter and Derelict Vessel Prevention Project aimed at restoring the health of the Dee Estuary.

By removing these derelict boats and debris, NRW says it is supporting the ongoing work to protect the “delicate ecosystem that supports a diverse range of wildlife in the area.”

The clean-up operation was completed by NRW officers as part of their annual Environmental Volunteering Day.

The team successfully cleared three RIB boats, half a fibreglass boat, and several other badly damaged vessels.

The clean-up extended beyond boats, removing various items such as mattresses, microwaves, general rubbish, and fishing nets, which pose significant risks to wildlife and the local environment.

NRW said derelict and abandoned boats around the Welsh coast “cause extensive problems in marine protected areas, creating issues such as loss of habitat, as well as releasing microplastics and pollutants from oil, diesel, and paint.”

Joanna Soanes, NRW Marine Litter and Derelict Vessel Prevention Project Manager, said, “We are glad to have removed these hazardous items as it is vital for the health of the Dee Estuary, and the safety of the wildlife that depend on it. Each clean-up effort brings us one step closer to a healthier estuary.”

“We’re proud to see NRW colleagues using their annual Environmental Volunteering Days to support this effort and help make a tangible difference to our natural surroundings.”

While significant progress has been made, NRW has said “the clean-up is far from complete.”

Further clearance operations have been planned for the coming weeks and months.

“Future efforts will focus on the larger derelict vessels scattered throughout the Dee Estuary, ensuring comprehensive restoration of the area.”

“These ongoing clean-ups are part of NRW’s broader strategy to enhance the estuary’s environment, providing a safer and cleaner habitat for wildlife while also improving the area for recreational use by the public,” a spokesperson said.