National Tree Planting Week: 50 trees planted in Connah’s Quay and Shotton

To celebrate National Tree Planting Week 50 trees have been planted in Connah’s Quay and Shotton.

The trees were donated EQUANS the new brand for ENGIE’s regeneration and services led activities.

The donation is part of EQUANS’s social value commitment, following the company’s completion of the £3.1m solar farms on the Crumps Yard and Flint Landfill sites.

The solar farm, which completed in Feb 2021, will generate in excess of 3487MWh’s of electricity each year, as well as saving more than 800 tonnes of CO2 each year.

Eleven EQUANS staff members were on hand to plant the trees with the help of Flintshire’s Countryside rangers and representatives from the Wales Coast Path

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance and Social Value, Councillor Paul Johnson, said:

“It is great to see our partners giving back to our local community in this way as part of their social value commitment. Trees are so important in tackling climate change, they absorb pollutants, give us oxygen, they are habitat to birds and insects, create canopy and shade and add a more natural environment to an urban area giving a sense of wellbeing.”

Barry Tayburn, Head of Energy & Innovation at EQUANS, said:

“It’s great to get involved in activities such as this one with Flintshire County Council and partners, combining social value with sustainability; two of our biggest priorities.

“Thanks to everyone’s hard work in the wind and rain, we have collectively made a significant contribution to local wildlife and improved the air quality in our communities.”