Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 4th Dec 2021

Updated: Sat 4th Dec

National Tree Planting Week: 50 trees planted in Connah’s Quay and Shotton

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

To celebrate National Tree Planting Week 50 trees have been planted in Connah’s Quay and Shotton.

The trees were donated EQUANS the new brand for ENGIE’s regeneration and services led activities.

The donation is part of EQUANS’s social value commitment, following the company’s completion of the £3.1m solar farms on the Crumps Yard and Flint Landfill sites.

The solar farm, which completed in Feb 2021, will generate in excess of 3487MWh’s of electricity each year, as well as saving more than 800 tonnes of CO2 each year.

Eleven EQUANS staff members were on hand to plant the trees with the help of Flintshire’s Countryside rangers and representatives from the Wales Coast Path

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance and Social Value, Councillor Paul Johnson, said:

“It is great to see our partners giving back to our local community in this way as part of their social value commitment. Trees are so important in tackling climate change, they absorb pollutants, give us oxygen, they are habitat to birds and insects, create canopy and shade and add a more natural environment to an urban area giving a sense of wellbeing.”

Barry Tayburn, Head of Energy & Innovation at EQUANS, said:

“It’s great to get involved in activities such as this one with Flintshire County Council and partners, combining social value with sustainability; two of our biggest priorities.

“Thanks to everyone’s hard work in the wind and rain, we have collectively made a significant contribution to local wildlife and improved the air quality in our communities.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

World-first study supported by volunteers from North Wales publishes COVID-19 booster data

News

Which? Analyses looks at which chocolate tub is the best from Celebrations, Heroes, Quality Street and Roses

News

Chester returns to the 1400s to welcome the Winter Watch

News

Reports of a large search operation at Talacre Beach

News

Flintshire County Council successfully defends planning appeal over Hawaren property

News

Visitors to North Wales hospitals will require proof of a negative lateral flow tests from Monday

News

Cashback Without Purchase to launch in 2,000 retailers by end of the year

News

First Omicron case identified in Wales – in Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area

News

Tumble dryer fire at Halfway House pub highlights importance of basic fire safety precautions – a fire officer has said

News





Read 478,134 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn