Motorists warning of abnormal load travelling from M56 to Caerwys

Motorists are being advised of an abnormal load travelling along the M56 tonight.

The police escorted load will head west along the M56 onto the A55 to junction 31, then onto the B5122 to Pen Y Cefn Road, Caerwys.

This will start at 6pm tonight.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Please expect slow moving traffic and allow extra time for your journey.”