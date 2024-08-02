Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Aug 2024

Motorists warned of potential traffic delays in Deeside due to abnormal loads on Saturday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Motorists in Flintshire are advised to prepare for potential traffic disruptions this Saturday, August 3, as four large vehicles transporting cranes make their way to Shotton Mill in Deeside Industrial Park.

The abnormal loads will travel via the A548 DIP Interchange, A548 westbound dual carriageway, and Weighbridge Road.

The first pair of vehicles is scheduled to enter Flintshire around 10 am, with the second pair following at approximately 2 pm.

Flintshire County Council has issued a warning to expect delays as these vehicles navigate the region’s highway network.

Motorists are urged to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

 

 

