Motorists urged to “keep your conscience and roadsides clear” as part of new campaign to stop littering

Motorists are being urged to keep their conscience and roadsides clear as part of a new national campaign by Keep Wales Tidy.

With more vehicles than ever before on our roads and a significant increase in our food and drink on-the-go culture, roadside litter has become a growing problem in Wrexham and across Wales.

Littering is harmful to the environment and wildlife. It is also difficult, dangerous and expensive to clean up.

Research shows that 78% of vehicle litterers feel guilty after littering.

As part of the new campaign motorists are being encouraged to have a guilt free journey with no regrets and to ‘Drive your litter home’.

The nationwide campaign is being run as part of Caru Cymru (a Welsh phrase meaning ‘Love Wales’) – an inclusive movement led by Keep Wales Tidy and local authorities to inspire people to take action and care for the environment.

A spokesperson for Wrexham Council said: “As we approach the busy summer months and drivers head to our parks, beaches and tourist hotspots you’ll notice lots of advertising encouraging everyone to take their litter home.”

Caru Cymru has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.