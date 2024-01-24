More trust in North Wales Police than other forces, survey claims

More people have confidence in North Wales Police than any other force in England and Wales, a survey has claimed.

The poll states that 77% of people in North Wales have confidence in the way the region is policed, putting it at the top of the Crime Survey for England and Wales.

The force also achieved the second highest percentage nationally for those who agreed that police would treat them with respect (86.5%).

The data also shows that the force maintains the second lowest figure nationally for rates of recorded neighbourhood crime per 1,000 of the population.

Meanwhile, residential burglary rates are down 6% year-on-year; overall recorded incidents of vehicle related crime have decreased year-on-year by 4.6%; and investigation timelines have fallen on average by 39.6%.

Commenting on the latest figures, Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said: "These results are testimony to the hard work my officers and support staff do every single day to keep our communities safe.

"We have clear aims as a force to be visible and engage with our communities, focus on the basics of fighting, preventing, and reducing crime, and providing an excellent service to those people who find themselves victims of crime.

"However, we are not complacent, and we know there is still much more to be done. We will continue to relentlessly work towards making north Wales the safest place in the UK to live, work and visit."

Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, said: "I am very pleased to see that North Wales Police has the highest estimate of public confidence in England and Wales and that it is second in the numbers of people who agree that the force would treat them with respect.

"These are remarkable figures given the number of forces serving the public right across the country.

"However, as part of my role as Police and Crime Commissioner I see these statistics in action every day as I travel the length and breadth of North Wales meeting and listening to both residents and the police officers and staff who serve them.

"I am always struck by the dedication of the officers and by the warm welcome they receive among local people.

"Neighbourhood policing is the hallmark of North Wales Police and a key part of my Police and Crime Plan and the vision I have for policing in the region, which focuses on supporting victims and communities, a fair and effective criminal justice system, and delivering safer neighbourhoods.

"I will continue to work with the Chief Constable and Senior Officers to ensure public confidence goes from strength to strength."

