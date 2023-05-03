More than 40,000 people turned out to watch Wrexham AFC’s victory parade
More than 40,000 people turned out to watch Wrexham AFC’s victory parade through the city centre.
Crowds filled the streets from the Racecourse through to Yorke Street to soak in the atmosphere and celebrate the success of the men and women’s teams.
The turnout far exceeded the estimated 15,000-20,000 initially expected for last night’s event, which was organised by the Events Team at Wrexham Council.
Today North Wales Police have confirmed that no arrests were made during the course of the evening.
Superintendent Nick Evans said: “North Wales Police officers were present throughout the event, working hard with the local authority to ensure the parade could be enjoyed safely.
“We are happy to report that no significant issues arose, no arrests were made, and that the evening was a celebratory occasion enjoyed by so many of the club’s supporters.
“It was a privilege for our local officers to join in with the community and be part of such a tremendous and historic occasion which will be remembered for many years to come.”
