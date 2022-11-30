Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 30th Nov 2022

More incentives to join the teaching profession in Wales announced

A number of changes have been announced in Wales to support and encourage more people to join the teaching profession.

To help support eligible postgraduate student teachers during the cost-of-living crisis a new payment structure will see eligible student teachers being paid a larger amount after their first term rather than at the end of their induction period.

The Welsh Government says it’s hoped that the new payment structure will support eligible learners with funds when they need it most during the start of their course.

Helping to buy supplies for their training and helping with the cost-of-living.

It has also been confirmed that a GCSE grade of C in English and/or Welsh and in Mathematics will replace the current requirement of B grade.

It is considered that the B grade was an unnecessary barrier to teaching, and now puts Wales in line with the rest of the UK.

The Welsh Government has also announced today that the number of Salaried PGCE places will increase from 120 to 160 in 2023 to 2024, to be used with Primary or Secondary education.

The Salaried PGCE helps remove barriers for those wishing to enter the teaching profession enabling student teachers to maintain their current commitments, including employment and income, whilst studying to be a teacher.

Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said:

I have announced these changes to incentives today in order to support those already training and to help attract more people to the profession.

With the roll out of our new curriculum, this is an incredibly exciting time for education in Wales and for people to join.

I’m determined that we remove barriers into teaching so we can give school pupils the best possible education, especially in priority subjects where the demand for new teachers is highest.

