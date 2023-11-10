Mold: Surge in anti social behaviour incidents prompts police plea to parents

North Wales Police have reported a 'concerning increase' in anti-social behaviour and shoplifting offences committed by youths within Mold town centre.

These incidents have mainly occurred after 3.30 pm on weekdays and during weekends, causing alarm in the local community.

Notably, some of those involved were seen wearing their school uniforms.

Sergeant Kerry Nash stated, "A significant number of the reported incidents have been supported by CCTV footage from the premises in question."

"As a result, we have been working closely with local schools to identify those responsible."

"We are currently in the process of contacting parents of the students identified to arrange interviews at the police station regarding their involvement in these offences."

Various outcomes are possible for offenders, including out-of-court disposals, referrals to the Youth Justice Service, or facing charges in court.

Sgt. Nash emphasized the importance of a safe working environment for shop staff in Mold, stating, "Shop staff have the right to go to work without being subjected to abuse or intimidation by youths. We will take robust action against those identified."

He appealed to parents, saying, "This is a plea to you as parents – please ensure that you know where your children are going after school, who they are with, and what they are doing."

