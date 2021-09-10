Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Sep 2021

Updated: Fri 10th Sep

Mold Road between Connah’s Quay and Northop closed following single vehicle collision

A road between Connah’s Quay and Northop is currently closed following a collision.

Mold Road is closed between Bryn-Gwyn Lane and Kelsterton Lane.

The incident happened just before 10.20am and involved one vehicle.

North Wales Police have said: “We were called just after 10.20am to report a single vehicle road traffic collision on Mold Road, Northop, near to Morrisons roundabout.”

“Police are currently in attendance along with colleagues from the Fire Service.”

“The road is being closed whilst emergency services are dealing with the incident.”

“We advise the public to take an alternative route for the time being.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service has said it was not required to attend as there were no casualties.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident, one vehicle involved on B5126 Mold Road both ways from Kelsterton Lane to Bryn-Gwyn Lane.”

The A494 in Mold is also partially blocked due to a collision.

A traffic report states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A494 at Bromfield Roundabout. Accident happened just before 10:30”

Read more here: https://www.deeside.com/air-ambulance-called-to-crash-in-mold-one-person-arrested/

 

 

 



