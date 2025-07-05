Four people arrested following ‘serious injury road traffic collision’ on Horseshoe Pass

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision on the A542, Horseshoe Pass by Llangollen.

The incident occurred at approximately 11pm on Friday. The road was subsequently closed for most of Saturday.

Police said in a statement this evening, “A 21-year-old man is in a serious condition and being treated in a major trauma centre following the incident last night.

“Four people have been arrested in relation to the incident and the investigation is underway.”

Sergeant Daniel Rees from the Roads Crime Unit, said: “I would like to appeal for witnesses, and to anybody with dash cam footage, who were in the area of the Horseshoe Pass, Llangollen last night.

“I know the area was particularly busy with people having left the Olly Murs concert in Llangollen Pavilion and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw an incident involving a pedestrian and a red Vauxhall Corsa. If you have a dash cam and travelled that route after the concert, please provide us with your footage.”

“If anyone has any information relating to this collision, please contact North Wales Police quoting event number 25000551605.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News